Signaturefd LLC Has $156,000 Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,781,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,370,000 after buying an additional 711,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,648,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,022,000 after buying an additional 1,527,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $36.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average is $41.10. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

