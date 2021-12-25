Signaturefd LLC Has $118,000 Stake in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LFC. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LFC opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $11.76.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $34.40 billion during the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.41%. Research analysts predict that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

China Life Insurance Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

