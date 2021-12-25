Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,298,000 after purchasing an additional 852,840 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,532.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 472,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 443,373 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,692,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 403.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after purchasing an additional 267,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,892,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

FRT stock opened at $132.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $81.85 and a 12 month high of $135.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

