Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 66.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 322,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,154,000 after buying an additional 128,563 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,771,000 after buying an additional 100,145 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,502,000 after buying an additional 62,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,354,000 after buying an additional 54,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 25.4% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 176,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,992,000 after buying an additional 35,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.60.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.56, for a total transaction of $763,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,601 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $526,729.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,517. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $304.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $234.59 and a one year high of $334.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $307.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

