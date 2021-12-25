Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in BancFirst by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BancFirst by 21.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 10.8% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 64,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 16.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $69.10 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $77.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.91.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $119.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.80 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 33.61%. Analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

