Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 208.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in American Financial Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of AFG opened at $135.40 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.21 and a 1-year high of $146.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.48 and a 200 day moving average of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.