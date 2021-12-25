Signaturefd LLC Acquires 11,171 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,687,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after buying an additional 429,017 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELP opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

