Signature Securities Group Corporation Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $148.16 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

