Signature Securities Group Corporation Invests $45,000 in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14,122.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 687,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,470,000 after acquiring an additional 682,279 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,060,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 42.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 641,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,378,000 after purchasing an additional 22,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 140.0% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,359 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PDP opened at $94.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.28. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $78.43 and a 52 week high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.