Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 54,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 37,271 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 22,499 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,070,000.

Shares of FBCG opened at $34.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.66.

