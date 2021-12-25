Sigma Planning Corp Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,594,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,098,672,000 after buying an additional 122,489 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 22.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,426,000 after acquiring an additional 164,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,457,000 after acquiring an additional 77,356 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,621,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,094,000 after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock opened at $135.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $93.62 and a 12 month high of $139.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

