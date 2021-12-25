Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.1% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 77,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 11,249 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 27.7% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 4,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $112.34 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $82.62 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CINF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.