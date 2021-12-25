Sigma Planning Corp Buys 111 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Citigroup upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.27.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $679.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $696.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $652.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $612.53.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total value of $4,834,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

