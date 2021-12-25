Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($2.29) Per Share

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sigilon Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ding now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.29) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.42). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sigilon Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SGTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.46.

NASDAQ:SGTX opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $96.93 million and a PE ratio of -0.99. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $51.42.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 52,094 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $3,406,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 324,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 132,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

