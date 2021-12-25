SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SIGA Technologies from an a- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of SIGA opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. SIGA Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $592.19 million, a PE ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Antal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $234,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 188.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 133.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 60,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 95.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

