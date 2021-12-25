Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Sify Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

SIFY stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sify Technologies by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 78,386 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Sify Technologies by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,342,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 608,496 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Sify Technologies by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 16,464 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sify Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sify Technologies by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sify Technologies (SIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.