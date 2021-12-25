Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €65.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €65.00 ($73.03) price target from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($66.29) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €61.30 ($68.88).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €65.66 ($73.78) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.01 billion and a PE ratio of 41.82. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €40.12 ($45.08) and a 12-month high of €67.66 ($76.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of €61.93 and a 200 day moving average of €57.37.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

