Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €65.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €65.00 ($73.03) price target from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($66.29) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €61.30 ($68.88).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €65.66 ($73.78) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.01 billion and a PE ratio of 41.82. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €40.12 ($45.08) and a 12-month high of €67.66 ($76.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of €61.93 and a 200 day moving average of €57.37.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

