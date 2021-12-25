Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $97.85

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.85 ($1.29) and traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.39). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 102.29 ($1.35), with a volume of 10,632 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 98.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 81.04.

Shoe Zone Company Profile (LON:SHOE)

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 500 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

