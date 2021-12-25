Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 70,859 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 70,859 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,441 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,934,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,788,000 after purchasing an additional 914,937 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nomura downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.