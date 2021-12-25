Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 242 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $240.67 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $189.76 and a 52 week high of $243.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

