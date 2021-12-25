Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.61.

LOW stock opened at $250.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

