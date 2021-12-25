Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after buying an additional 1,559,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after buying an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,446,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,125,000 after buying an additional 369,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,931,000 after buying an additional 296,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

NYSE GS opened at $385.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $398.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.75 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

