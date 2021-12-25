Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,778 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $51.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.19. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

