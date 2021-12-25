Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 385 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 0.7% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Capital International Sarl increased its position in Texas Instruments by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 43,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.74.

Shares of TXN opened at $187.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.48 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.93. The firm has a market cap of $173.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

