Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Trading Down 3.4%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) shares traded down 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.77. 7,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,071,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth $839,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth $1,953,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth $82,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

