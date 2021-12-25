SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Twilio by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,742,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in Twilio by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,876,000 after buying an additional 1,404,668 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $267.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $235.00 and a one year high of $457.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $295.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.22.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,958 shares of company stock valued at $26,026,040 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Barclays raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.46.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.