SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,665 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,967,000 after buying an additional 2,753,113 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,064,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,887,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,138,000 after buying an additional 906,205 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,936,000. Finally, Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,828,000. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bradesco Corretora decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

PAGS opened at $26.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.04. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.