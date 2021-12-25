SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 52,890 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 492.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,890 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.24% of ESCO Technologies worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESE shares. TheStreet upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $86.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.06. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $115.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.18 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.11%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.85%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

