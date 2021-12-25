SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 6,464.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,410 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

SHEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.41.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

