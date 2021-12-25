SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,051 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after buying an additional 580,286 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 473,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,611,000 after acquiring an additional 257,011 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 980.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,962,000 after acquiring an additional 254,745 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,132,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,848,000 after acquiring an additional 207,935 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.86.

MANH opened at $155.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.29. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 90.28 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

