ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $92.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.50.

SFBS opened at $87.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.04. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $88.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.33.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.65 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.