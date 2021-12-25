Sepio Capital LP Raises Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 75,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 517,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,248,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 32,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter.

EWY opened at $78.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.24 and its 200 day moving average is $84.37.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

