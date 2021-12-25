Sepio Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 81.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,036 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,720,000 after acquiring an additional 23,570 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $580,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 35,479 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.28. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.98 and a 12 month high of $52.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.958 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

