Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRE. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,433,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,657 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,477,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 39.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,271. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.40.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.88%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.