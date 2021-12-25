Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,266,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,778 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.11% of Selective Insurance Group worth $95,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,551,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,909,000 after purchasing an additional 674,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,031,000 after acquiring an additional 284,402 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,806,000 after acquiring an additional 131,849 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,933,000 after acquiring an additional 115,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,087,000 after acquiring an additional 93,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $475,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,561 shares of company stock worth $2,913,392. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $79.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $91.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.93%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

