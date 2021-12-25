Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $113.05 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $114.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.68.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

