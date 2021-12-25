Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.7% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 69,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $79.90.

