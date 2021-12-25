Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Shares of Schroders stock opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.86. Schroders has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $53.05.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

