Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Stock Price Down 3%

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) was down 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.27. Approximately 1,885 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 513,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

STRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 51.07, a current ratio of 51.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRC. General Electric Co. acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,180,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter worth about $10,566,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter worth about $10,050,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter worth about $773,000.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

