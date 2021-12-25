Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.59.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.09. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 4.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 15.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at $84,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 40.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 453,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 130,497 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at $3,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

