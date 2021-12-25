Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 886,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 7,572.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SANA opened at $16.38 on Friday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of -1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03.

Sana Biotechnology Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

