salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Boosted by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 278.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,667 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 1.5% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $253.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.86, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.77 and its 200 day moving average is $264.84.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.49.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 536,634 shares of company stock worth $152,214,527 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

