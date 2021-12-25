Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Position Lowered by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the period. Saia makes up about 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.49% of Saia worth $30,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Saia by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 7.1% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 18.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 705,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,908,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $366.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.06.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

SAIA stock opened at $323.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.16 and a 1-year high of $365.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.38 and its 200-day moving average is $261.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

