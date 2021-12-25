Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

RUTH has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RUTH stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.26. 336,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,574. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $695.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.30.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

