Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 6,692 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,692 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $12,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Centene by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in Centene by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 6,316.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.95.

In other news, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $232,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,653,442. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $84.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $85.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

