Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 27,416 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,214 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 27,416 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $12,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in HP by 117.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 9.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 222,264 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 13.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,314,779 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $69,883,000 after purchasing an additional 269,114 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in HP by 14.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in HP during the second quarter valued at $209,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

NYSE:HPQ opened at $37.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, Director Subra Suresh sold 10,939 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $373,238.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,893 shares of company stock worth $8,810,036 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.