Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $14.07 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $14,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 283.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Stephens increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,922.24.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,014.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,883.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,684.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,111.71 and a 12-month high of $2,065.72. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,058 shares of company stock valued at $15,888,785. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

