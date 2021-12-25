Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) a C$60.00 Price Target

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given a C$60.00 price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNQ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.33.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

TSE:CNQ opened at C$52.48 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$28.67 and a 1 year high of C$55.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.5999998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$46.62 per share, with a total value of C$43,727.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,060,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,062,488.52. Also, Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 6,700 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total transaction of C$309,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,196,289.29. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,450 shares of company stock valued at $16,527,844.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.