Roxanne Lagano Sells 1,315 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Roxanne Lagano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoetis alerts:

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35.

On Friday, October 22nd, Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $242.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $244.39.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.10.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.