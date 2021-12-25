Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Reduced by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 2.5% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,345,000 after acquiring an additional 166,860 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.15.

NYSE ROP opened at $478.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $479.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

